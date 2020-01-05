THE fate of British-Iranian dual nationals jailed in Iran is “at the forefront of our thinking,” Dominic Raab has insisted as the growing tensions in the Middle East have increased the fears of their families.

The Foreign Secretary insisted: “No, not at all,” when asked if the UK Government had given up on the dual nationals.

“All of them, Nazanin[Zaghari-Ratcliffe] included, are at the forefront of our thinking…and, of course, they’re part of that pattern of aggressive, bullying behaviour we’ve seen from the leadership in Tehran.”

Mr Raab told BBC TV’s Andrew Marr Show Tehran faced a “strategic choice” to follow a “better path,” which included releasing imprisoned dual nationals but stressed: “If they don’t, of course, we will continue to pursue their release but we cannot keep stepping back and allowing this aggressive behaviour to go unchecked.”

One relative of a dual national said Western prisoners do “not have a hope in hell now” of being released.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori are serving five and 10-year sentences respectively in Tehran's notorious Evin Prison on charges of spying.

Richard Ratcliffe spoke to his 40-year-old wife by phone after the US killed Iran's General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike at Baghdad's airport on Thursday.

Mr Ratcliffe, who lives in the UK with the couple's five-year-old daughter Gabriella, said: "Nazanin was in despair…She thinks she'll have to serve her full sentence and then they'll just add another sentence on. She also said everyone in the prison is scared and fears there will be war."

Mr Ashoori's wife Sherry Izadi spoke to the 65-year-old on Saturday, who told her everyone was “very jittery”.

Fearing her husband will be caught up in an “act of revenge,” she added: "I don't think Anoosheh and the Western prisoners have a hope in hell now."

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Mr Ashoori are among as many as five people with dual British-Iranian nationality or with UK connections, believed to be in prisons in Iran.

These also include Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a Cambridge-educated British-Australian academic, who has been at Evin for more than a year serving a 10-year sentence.