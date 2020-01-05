LABOUR needs to “focus on what comes next” once the Leave/Remain argument ends on January 31 when Britain leaves the European Union, Sir Keir Starmer has insisted.

Becoming the fifth candidate to declare his candidacy to become the party leader, the Shadow Brexit Secretary argued Labour "should have taken a stronger position one way or the other" on Brexit rather than adopt an equivocal position with Jeremy Corbyn staying neutral.

Sir Keir insisted voters wanted "clarity" on the issue but Labour did not provide it and so was unable to "knock down" the Tories' core message to “get Brexit done”.

The frontbencher, who was a leading Remainer, declared: "The argument has to move on and we, the Labour Party, need to accept that Leave/Remain divide goes in a few weeks’ time and we need to focus on what comes next," most notably the UK's relationship with the EU, including a trade deal.

During a campaign visit to Brexit-backing Stevenage in Hertfordshire, Sir Keir said: “The next Labour leader needs to unite the Labour Party, provide really effective opposition to Boris Johnson and needs to be pulling together a strategy so that we can win in 2024.”

But his colleague Jess Phillips, another contender for the Labour leadership, suggested the party in future could campaign to rejoin the EU, saying: “If it is more economically viable to be in EU, then I will fight for that regardless of how difficult that argument is to make.”

Earlier, Sir Keir told BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that Mr Corbyn’s anti-austerity, pro-public services’ stance had been right and should not be thrown away.

Noting how the election result had been “devastating,” the 57-year-old London MP added: “We shouldn’t retreat from the radical, fundamental change is needed in this country and we must deliver it.”

Fellow contender Lisa Nandy insisted a lack of trust and a “disconnect” between the Labour hierarchy and ordinary voters were at the heart of the party’s election defeat.

“Trust was the issue, not the radicalism, not the deeper fundamental change we were promising, but trust," the Wigan MP told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

Another candidate, Emily Thornberry, was asked if Mr Corbyn was a good leader and replied: “Jeremy had many, many talents and…the reason he was popular in the Labour Party was because he spoke from the heart.”

Conspicuous by her absence from the airwaves was Rebecca Long Bailey, regarded as the Corbynite candidate, throwing up speculation that as Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee meets today to outline the terms of the contest, the Shadow Business Secretary might be having second thoughts of joining the fray.

The result of the leadership contest is expected by the end of March.