Ricky Gervais returned to host the Golden Globes for the fifth time last night at a lavish ceremony in Holywood.

The comic, who first hosted the event in 2010 has once again been praised for his opening monologue and his cutting comments at the industry.

Gervais made a series of gaffs aimed at high profile figures and those in TV and film with James Corden, Prince Andrew Harvey Weinstein and Dame Judi Dench amongst those targeted.

His opening monologue included a number of gags, with the comedian even offering advice to those accepting awards. He said:

"Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing - made by a company that runs sweatshops in China.

"You say you're woke, but the companies you work for, I mean, unbelievable: Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you'd call your agent, wouldn't you? So if you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech, right?

"You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg."

Gervais joked that “Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was too old for him.

Amid laughter from the star-studded audience, Gervais added: “Even Prince Andrew is like, ‘come on Leo mate, you’re nearly 50, son’.”