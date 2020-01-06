British talent enjoyed a night of celebration at the Golden Globes.

Olivia Colman and Phoebe Waller-Bridge won in the TV categories while Rocketman star Taron Egerton and 1917 director Sam Mendes were triumphant in the film awards.

Elsewhere, some of Hollywood’s biggest names also ran out winners.

Tom Hanks was the recipient of the Cecil B. deMille Award, at the Golden Globes (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Here is a list of the winners:

Golden Globe TV winners

Best Comedy Series – Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama) – Brian Cox, Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) – Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) – Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Chernobyl

Best Television Series (Drama) – Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Patricia Arquette, The Act

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Golden Globe film winners

Best Motion Picture (Drama) – 1917

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) – Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) – Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) – Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) – Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Best Motion Picture (Animated) – Missing Link

Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language) – Parasite, South Korea

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best Director (Motion Picture) – Sam Mendes, 1917

Best Original Song (Motion Picture) – I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman (Music by Sir Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)

Best Screenplay – Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best Original Score – Hildur Gudnadottir, Joker