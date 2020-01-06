All Under One Banner will be hosting their first independence march of the year - March for Independence #indyref2020 in Glasgow this weekend.

The event which was created after the General Election which saw Boris Johnson win a majority will call for the right to a second independence vote.

When will the Scottish independence march take place?

The event will leave Kelvingrove Park at 11:30 on Saturday, January 11th with supporters being encouraged to arrive early for the sharp departure. The procession will go along Kelvingrove Park, Kelvinway, Gibson Street, Eldon Street, Woodlands Road, Sauchiehall Street, Pitt Street, Blythswood Square (S), West George Street, Renfield Street, Union Street, Jamaica Street, Clyde Street before finishing at Glasgow Green.

When will it finish?

The event is scheduled to finish in Glasgow Green at 15:30

What is the forecast?

The forecast will see rain showers with the Met Office reporting that there is an 80% chance of rain between 8am and 4pm. While it is expected to be mainly scattered showers, temperatures will settle around 9/10 degrees.

What should be brought to the march?

All Under One Banner organisers are asking those attending to bring flags, banners, pipes and drums and urging as many people as possible to share the event and attend.

How many will attend?

Trying to work out the exact number of those in attendance at independence marches has always been difficult with organisers figures often differing from police stats. Those attending have also been warned of engineering works on the trains from Paisley Gilmour Street and Gourock/Wemyss Bay.

Is this the only march?

This is the first in a series of marches being organised by All Under One Banner with one more march scheduled for Glasgow in May as well as a host of marches in Arbroath, Peebles, Elgin, Kirkcaldy, Stirling and Edinburgh.