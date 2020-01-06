A number of Scotrail services have been cancelled or delayed after a person was struck by a train.
The incident took place on the tracks between Glasgow Queen Street and Falkirk High stations.
In a social media post, Scotrail wrote: "Sadly, due to a person being struck by a train between Falkirk High and Queen St, services will be disrupted.
"We're working closely with the emergency services, more updates to follow."
Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen, Alloa, Dundee, and Edinburgh will be cancelled, delayed or revised. Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High have been suspended following the incident.
Alternative routes are available
• Queen Street - Edinburgh via Cumbernauld
• Helensburgh/Milngavie - Edinburgh
• Glasgow Central - Edinburgh via Shotts
ℹ️ Customers can travel on services via Edinburgh, but these services will be extremely busy.
