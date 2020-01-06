IT is an iconic relic of medieval Scotland and one of the first times the ideas of Scottish national identity and freedom were ever expressed.

Now 700 years on, amid fresh demands for Scottish independence, the historic Declaration of Arbroath is set to go on display for the first time in 15 years.

Visitors to the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh will be able to view the surviving declaration, a medieval copy of the original diplomatic letter that was dispatched to Pope John XXII , during a limited exhibition from March 27 to April 26.

The famous document was penned in Latin in 1320, during the long war of independence with England which had begun with Edward I's attempt to conquer Scotland in 1296.

Dozens of Scottish barons and earls - possibly as many as 50 - put their official seals to the declaration, asking the Pope that Scotland be recognised as an independent kingdom with Robert the Bruce acknowledged as the country's only lawful king.

In the end, Scotland's independence was not acknowledged until 1328.

The declaration, thought to have been drawn up on April 6 1320 by Bernard, Abbot of Arbroath, is widely considered the most eloquent statement of the case for a nation's claim to freedom produced anywhere in medieval Europe.

Its most celebrated lines state: "As long as but a hundred of us remain alive, never will we on any conditions be brought under English rule.

"It is in truth not for glory, nor riches, nor honours, that we are fighting, but for freedom - for that alone, which no honest man gives up but with life itself".

It also outlined one of the earliest expressions of monarchy being beholden to the will of the people, as opposed to having a divine right to rule, when it states that if Bruce "should give up what he has begun, and agree to make us or our kingdom subject to the King of England or the English, we should exert ourselves at once to drive him out as our enemy".

Notably, within months of the declaration being issued several of the noblemen attached to it had been implicated in a plot to overthrow Bruce.

The document's origins and impact will be celebrated in a series of events, including a talk on February 12 by Dr Alan Borthwick, head of Medieval and Early Modern Records at National Records of Scotland (NRS), exploring how the document came about and its subsequent history.

Writer and historian Fiona Watson will also discuss why it was produced in the first place and what it achieved in a talk at New Register House on March 19, while on May 20 Dr Matthew Hammond - a researcher at King's College London - will examine who the noblemen behind the declaration were and how they were linked to one another, and to the king.

Parliamentary Business Minister Graeme Dey said the events formed part of an "exciting anniversary year".

He added: "The Declaration of Arbroath is a unique historical record and is of huge importance to Scotland as a whole but particularly to the town of Arbroath itself.

"I've been pleased to discover how many people of Scots descent worldwide have a great understanding of the document's significance."

NRS chief executive Paul Lowe said: "National Records of Scotland have the great honour of being the custodians of the Declaration of Arbroath and preserving it for future generations.

"We are delighted to make this iconic document available once more for public view."

Stephen Allen, head of learning and programmes at National Museums Scotland, said: "The Declaration of Arbroath is an iconic piece of Scotland's history and we look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to see it close up and enjoy the events."