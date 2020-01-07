It is situated on God’s isle and has been a world-renowned botanical garden for more than 75 which has flourished due to its unique micro-climate.

Now a global search has been launched for a head gardener to oversee a major restoration of Achamore Gardens on the island of Gigha.

They attract enthusiasts from around the globe, who marvel at what can be grown in the island’s micro-climate.

But as the economic fortunes of the community-owned island improve, it has been decided to write a new chapter in the gardens’ story, with an ambitious plan to update the exotic collection.

This will include exhaustive surveys of its general health and a plan for new gardens and facilities for visitors.

The full-time head gardener will help mastermind the work, and in return will have a rent-free cottage on the island as well as a salary.

The gardens’ story really begins in 1944 when Sir James Horlick of the bedtime drink family, bought Gigha off the Kintyre Peninsula.

He had been touring the west of Scotland, to see if he could find a location where he could indulge his botanical passions, in particular for rhododendrons.

When he heard Gigha (God’s Isle in Gaelic) was for sale, he knew it would fit his plan.

Where the gardens now stand, had been 50 acres of old mixed woodland, which was used for pheasant rearing.

Sir James went to work to realise his vision, as Catherine Czserkawska records in her book - God’s Islanders, A History of the people of Gigha: “He, or rather his gardener managed to create a unique environment in the already sheltered gardens by cutting small clearings among the established ponticum and tree cover, where he could establish unique and tender species of rhododendron as well as camellias, azaleas and other sub-tropical shrubs and hybrids which seem to thrive here. In the gardens are for example , masses of Gunnera manicata from Brazil, like enormous clumps of rhubarb beneath which not just children, but adults too can shelter...”

Sir James died in 1972 and was buried on Gigha. He left some of his collection to the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) so that his special plants could be conserved.

The community-led Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust (IGHT), which bought the island in 2002, is now in discussion with the NTS over how best to proceed with a restoration plan.

IGHT Chairman Ian Wilson said: “We are actively seeking funding not just to restore Achamore Gardens, but to take them forward for future generations. We want to find somebody with the experience, knowledge, energy and enthusiasm to help the community achieve its goal.”

An NTS spokesperson said “The National Trust for Scotland has had a long relationship with Achamore Garden, Isle of Gigha and its successive owners, beginning with Sir James Horlick who bought the site in 1944.

"The Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust, which took over the garden as part of the community buy-out in 2002, is currently working with the NTS to explore options for its future sustainability.”

In the 18th century around 700 people lived on the island but that had dropped to around 100 by the end of the the last century. Within four years of the buyout the population had increased by more than 50-per cent to 151, reversing 300 years of decline.

Although people have come and gone, the IGHT has been successful in retaining that population.

But Gigha is not immune to the demographic pressures facing communities. Some 78, more than half of the 150 residents, are now over 50 years and 21 of them are over 70 years.

Brandon Clements, then 19, in March became a director of the island trust’s board, determined to act before the statistics worsen, and believes his own experience can help.

The trust bought the island off previous owner Derek Holt for just over £4m. It repaid a £1m loan to the Scottish Land Fund, over 15 years ago, as part of a £3.5m support package. The IGHT’s portfolio of assets has been valued at £7.5m.

But after 17 years of struggle, it was reported last year to be in £1.3m in debt.

Despite having £7million of taxpayers’ cash lavished on its 3,500 acres, including well over £1million on bringing up to scratch the dozens of homes successive lairds allowed to fall into disrepair, Gigha’s dream has turned into a financial nightmare.

Gigha is situated three miles west of the Kintyre peninsula, less than three hour’s drive from Glasgow.