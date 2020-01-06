WENDY Chamberlain, the Liberal Democrats’ new Scottish MP, has become the party’s spokeswoman on the constitution and Scotland in a shake-up initiated by acting leader Ed Davey.

The MP for North East Fife’s role also includes International Development, Wales and Northern Ireland.

After high expectations, the Lib Dems did not make the breakthrough they had expected, losing one seat from the 12 they won in 2017. Among the losses was Jo Swinson, the party leader, who lost her East Dunbartonshire seat to the SNP.

Among the changes as Westminster returns from its Christmas recess are Alistair Carmichael, the Chief Whip and MP for Orkney and Shetland, who takes on the Foreign Affairs and Brexit portfolios while Christine Jardine, who represents Edinburgh West, will cover Home Affairs as well as Women and Equalities.

Jamie Stone, the MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, takes on the defence brief.

Sir Ed said: “We will run positive campaigns for our fresh ideas to show how social injustice and the climate emergency can be tackled and how Britain’s poor economic performance can be turned round.

"The Liberal Democrats will continue to oppose Brexit, we will show that staying close to our European friends is best for Britain’s security and prosperity.

“Parliament and the political establishment are discredited and out-of-touch, we will show that we are a party who listen and will fight for people’s concerns.”

The London MP added: “Liberal Democrats will continue to work cross-party to defend British parliamentary democracy, citizens' freedoms and the rule of law, all now under threat from Johnson’s populist Conservatives.”

Other roles are:

*Wera Hobhouse - climate emergency, energy and the environment;

*Tim Farron - housing, local government, food and rural affairs, north of England;

*Layla Moran - education;

*Munira Wilson - health, wellbeing and social care, transport;

*Sarah Olney - business and trade and

*Daisy Cooper - justice, digital, culture, media and sport.