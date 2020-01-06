Scotland is now "likely" to vote for independence due to Brexit and the way it has been handled, a Labour MP has claimed.

David Lammy said a consequence of the UK leaving the European Union could be the end of the Union, with the possibility of a united Ireland also increasing.

Speaking as he ruled himself out of the Labour leadership election, The MP for Tottenham also said that the SNP will "very likely" get another referendum.

In an interview with American current affairs podcast Pod Save the World, Mr Lammy was questioned on what the Conservatives' election victory would mean for the future of the UK.

“The deal Boris Johnson has struck, and the way in which he plans to leave the EU, is more than likely to lead to the break up of the UK - because the culture and temperament of Scotland has now swung entirely behind the SNP," he said.

"And if you think about it from their point of view, they want to remain in the EU, they have a history in the past as an independent country, they are very likely to get that independence vote, and they are likely to vote for independence."

He continued: "There are also issues on the island of Ireland, with many predicting that over time, we may well be heading to a united Ireland because of the border Boris Johnson is putting down the Irish Sea."

Mr Lammy also called for his party to unite behind a “credible” leadership candidate or face a decade in opposition.

Scottish Labour has already launched its own review of its electoral performace last month after it lost six of its seven seats.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon said her party's election result - with the Nationalists winning 47 out of 56 seats in Scotland - had strengthened its mandate to call another vote on the constitution.

SNP Business Convener and MP Kirsten Oswald said: “People across Scotland are becoming increasingly convinced of the case for Scotland becoming an independent country – we have the mandate, we have a majority in the Scottish Parliament and we’ve got the momentum behind us.

“As well as a surge in SNP membership, last month saw the Yes.scot pledge for independence reach the milestone of 500,000 signatories and of course there are now a dozen new SNP MPs fighting to make Scotland’s voice heard at Westminster.

“Scotland voted overwhelmingly to reject Boris Johnson and his extreme Tory government’s devastating plans for Brexit and austerity. People in Scotland know we can do so much better.”