The US-led coalition in Iraq has reportedly said it will withdraw from the country in the wake of the Soleimani killing.
According to a letter seen by Reuters, the US is said to be repositioning forces over the next few days and weeks following a request by the Iraqi Parliament and Prime Minister.
The letter, reportedly from United States Marine Corps Brigadier General William H. Seely III, the commanding general of Task Force Iraq, states: “Sir, in deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, CJTF-OIR will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement."
It added: “We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure."
The authenticity of the letter, which was addressed to the Iraqi defense ministry’s Combined Joint Operations Baghdad, was confirmed to Reuters independently by an Iraqi military source.
However, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said America has no plans to pull out of the country.
Iraq's parliament ordered all US troops to leave the country following last week's assassination in Baghdad of Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top military commander.
