Brian Cox was a “wee bit shocked” on Sunday night.

The Scottish star was named best TV actor at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood and could not hide his delight as he told the audience: “I just never thought this would happen to me.”

The Dundonian came out on top for his performance in hit TV show Succession, where he plays billionaire media mogul Logan Roy.

Accepting his award, Mr Cox jokingly said: “Next year I will have been in this business for 60 years. I mean I started out when I was two.

“I just never thought this would happen to me so I’m a wee bit shocked.

“And it would never have happened if I hadn’t worked with the most extraordinary bunch of people ever. The cast and the crew of Succession.”

Earlier in the evening he was also asked about Scottish independence at the Bafta Tea Party event in Los Angeles.

He replied that “enough was enough” and called for a second referendum, stating: “Really, we need to take care of our own destiny, finally.”

Meanwhile, another Scot, Glasgow’s Krysty Wilson-Cairns, was also celebrating at the awards ceremony.

The screenwriter said she was “immensely proud” after her film, 1917, was crowned Best Motion Picture (Drama).

She also tweeted: “So many incredible men and women worked on this film. I’m lucky and immensely proud to have been one of them.”

However, not everyone was happy with the results.

Streaming giant Netflix, which received a record 34 award nods, was tipped to sweep this year’s ceremony, but good old-fashioned Hollywood cinema came out on top instead, with Netflix going home with just one award.

Sam Mendes, the filmmaker behind 1917, acknowledged the shift towards home viewing in his acceptance speech, remarking: “I really hope this means people will turn up and see it on a big screen for which it was intended.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was the night’s other big hitter. Brad Pitt snagged the Best Supporting Actor trophy, ahead of Joe Pesci and Al Pacino in The Irishman, and Tarantino’s script was named Best Screenplay.

It wasn’t just a good night for Mendes but a host of other British talent. Taron Egerton surprised everyone (including, it appeared, himself – he had no speech prepared) by winning the Best Actor award (Musical or Comedy) for his role as Elton John in Rocketman.

A visibly emotional Egerton said: “This role has changed my life, it’s been the best experience of my life, it’s been such a joyous thing.”

Sir Elton himself also took to the stage with his writing partner Bernie Taupin as they won Best Original Song for the film’s I’m Gonna Love Me Again. Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge enjoyed the latest in a number of accolades that the cult BBC series has attracted in recent months.

She won Best Performance, while Fleabag was named Best TV Series (Musical or Comedy).

Meanwhile, award show darling Olivia Colman, who blew a raspberry at Oscar bosses for trying to cut off her victory speech last year, appeared shocked when she was named winner of the Best TV Actress (Drama) for her role as the Queen in the third series of The Crown.

She admitted she had got a “bit boozy” beforehand because she did not expect to win (her predecessor Claire Foy had won a Golden Globe for playing the Queen the previous year).

She said: “I had money on this not happening. For the last year I feel I’ve been living someone else’s life and now I feel I’ve won someone else’s award.”

Adding she was “completely stumped”, Colman celebrated her other award-winning show: “Fleabag, yay!”

Elsewhere Scarlett Johansson, poised to win the Best Actress (Drama) award for her role in Marriage Story, was beaten by Renee Zellweger’s remarkable “comeback” as Judy Garland in biopic Judy.

Netflix’s only win of the night came as US actress Laura Dern picked up Best Supporting Actress (Drama) for her role as a no-nonsense divorce lawyer in Marriage Story.

Best Actor (Drama) went to Joker star Joaquin Phoenix for his intense and critically acclaimed take on the notorious comic book character.

He treated the audience to a rambling and heavily-censored acceptance speech that addressed the climate crisis. “Contrary to popular belief, I don’t want to rock the boat. But the boat is f****** rocked,” Phoenix said. He went on to address the fires in Australia and the ongoing climate crisis, calling on Hollywood and his peers to do better.