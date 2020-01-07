Scorsese. De Niro. Pacino. Pesci. The Irishman, a story of a lifetime. Watch now on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/GvbhtNaari

Netflix’s The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood have both received 10 nominations in total, whilst Glasgow-made war epic 1917 was nominated nine times.

Sam Mendes' film emerged as one of the big winners from this year's Golden Globes, with three nominations and two wins.

1917 documents the journey of two young soldiers, played by Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay, who venture across enemy lines to deliver a message that could save hundreds of lives.

The film, which won the coveted best motion picture (drama) and director’s gong at the star-studded awards ceremony held on Sunday night, is dedicated to the director’s grandfather, as well as the others who served in the armed forces in the Great War.

This year’s Bafta film nominee categories also include a casting one, the first new addition in 21 years, Bafta said.

Here is a list of this year’s nominees:

– Outstanding British Film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

– Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

– Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Florence Pugh, Little Women

– Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite.

– Director

Sam Mendes for 1917

Martin Scorsese for The Irishman

Todd Phillips for Joker

Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite.

– Leading Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jessie Buckley has received a leading actress nomination (PA)

– Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

– Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

– Original Screenplay

Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

– Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

– Original Score

1917, Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino

Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams

– Casting

Joker, Shayna Markowitz

Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Victoria Thomas

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes, Nina Gold

– Cinematography

1917, Roger Deakins

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

Le Mans ’66, Phedon Papamichael