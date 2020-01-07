News Baftas 2020: Glasgow-made war epic 1917 receives nine nominations By Herald Scotland Online Sam Mendes’ First World War epic, 1917, also emerged as one of the big winners from this year’s Golden Globes. This year’s Bafta film nominations have been announced, with Joker leading the way after scoring 11 nominations. Scorsese. De Niro. Pacino. Pesci. The Irishman, a story of a lifetime. Watch now on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/GvbhtNaari — The Irishman (@TheIrishmanFilm) November 27, 2019 Netflix’s The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood have both received 10 nominations in total, whilst Glasgow-made war epic 1917 was nominated nine times. READ MORE: 1917: Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 'A young woman writing a war movie? I thought I’d never get the chance' Sam Mendes' film emerged as one of the big winners from this year's Golden Globes, with three nominations and two wins. 1917 documents the journey of two young soldiers, played by Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay, who venture across enemy lines to deliver a message that could save hundreds of lives. The film, which won the coveted best motion picture (drama) and director’s gong at the star-studded awards ceremony held on Sunday night, is dedicated to the director’s grandfather, as well as the others who served in the armed forces in the Great War. This year’s Bafta film nominee categories also include a casting one, the first new addition in 21 years, Bafta said. There is only one way this war ends. Last man standing. From Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes, watch the new 1917 trailer now. In theaters December. #1917Movie pic.twitter.com/kWndUkiuwG — 1917 (@1917) October 3, 2019 Here is a list of this year’s nominees: – Outstanding British Film 1917 Bait For Sama Rocketman Sorry We Missed You The Two Popes – Supporting Actor Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes Al Pacino, The Irishman Joe Pesci, The Irishman Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Supporting Actress Laura Dern, Marriage Story Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Margot Robbie, Bombshell Florence Pugh, Little Women – Best Film 1917 The Irishman Joker Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Parasite. – Director Sam Mendes for 1917 Martin Scorsese for The Irishman Todd Phillips for Joker Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite. – Leading Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Adam Driver, Marriage Story Taron Egerton, Rocketman Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes Joaquin Phoenix, Joker Jessie Buckley has received a leading actress nomination (PA) – Leading Actress Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story Saoirse Ronan, Little Women Charlize Theron, Bombshell Renee Zellweger, Judy – Animated Film Frozen 2 Klaus A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Toy Story 4 – Original Screenplay Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman Knives Out – Rian Johnson Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho – Adapted Screenplay The Irishman, Steven Zaillian Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver Little Women, Greta Gerwig The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten Up first, our nominations for Adapted Screenplay: 🎥 The Irishman🎥 Jojo Rabbit 🎥 Joker 🎥 Little Women 🎥 The Two Popes #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/viK1jRrXPA — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 7, 2020 – Original Score 1917, Thomas Newman Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir Little Women, Alexandre Desplat Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams – Casting Joker, Shayna Markowitz Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Victoria Thomas The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe The Two Popes, Nina Gold Nominations for Cinematography: 🎥 1917🎥 The Irishman🎥 Joker🎥 Le Mans ‘66🎥 The Lighthouse#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/P3Xen0jD6K — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 7, 2020 – Cinematography 1917, Roger Deakins The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto Joker, Lawrence Sher Le Mans ’66, Phedon Papamichael Comments & Moderation Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments. Read the new rules here Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Comments are closed on this article.
