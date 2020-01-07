Motorists are being urged to drive with extra caution as strong winds hit parts of the country.
The A1 is currently shut between Haddington and Thistly Cross due to expected high winds.
The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of wind for parts of Scotland between 5am and 9pm on January 7.
It said that gusts of 50-60mph are likely and warned of gusts of 70-75mph around some of the most exposed coastal and upland sites.
⚠️YELLOW WEATHER WARNING⚠️— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 6, 2020
The @metoffice have issued a YELLOW weather warning for 💨WIND💨
5am Tuesday 07/01/20 until 9pm Tuesday 07/01/20.
More information can be found at https://t.co/WNfXajuj8K
#drivesafe pic.twitter.com/Wytnkn1yCf
The warning covers the Highlands and islands, Moray, Fife, Falkirk, south-west Scotland, Lothian and Borders and parts of Strathclyde.
Traffic Scotland said the A1 would be closed with a diversion via the A199 and advised drivers to plan ahead.
Police tweeted: “If driving a vehicle which may be vulnerable to being blown over in high winds, please exercise additional caution and plan your route to avoid exposed areas or consider delaying your journey until conditions improve.”
⌚07.30— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 7, 2020
⛔#A1 CLOSURRE#A1 is ⛔CLOSED⛔️ in both directions between the Haddington Junction and Thistly Cross due to the high winds
Diversion is via #A199. Drivers are advised to #PlanAhead & expect longer than normal journey times@edintravel @SETrunkRoads @BBCTravelScot pic.twitter.com/NcyKXTU5zZ
They advised people driving high-sided vehicles to avoid travelling on the A1 unless it was essential, and said motorists should allow extra time for their journey.
Good morning, please be aware we’re currently not accepting buses or high sided vehicles. Next review is 13.00 pic.twitter.com/Yvl9NzTtFQ— Western Ferries (@Western_Ferries) January 7, 2020
The Met Office warned that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely while some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.
Western Ferries have said that they are not accepting buses or high sided vehicles
