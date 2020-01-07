Scottish Tory social security spokeswoman Michelle Ballantyne has joined the contest to become her party’s next leader as she said having a coronation may not deliver the “best outcome”.

Jackson Carlaw, currently the interim leader of the Scottish Conservatives following Ruth Davidson’s sudden resignation, is already seen as the front-runner for the post.

But Ms Ballantyne highlighted her previous experience as an NHS nurse and businesswoman as she confirmed her leadership bid.

She said she was “not a career politician” and that she has “principles founded in the real world”.

🔊 I've announced that I'm running to be the next @ScotTories leader. I understand the challenges faced by people. I have: 👩🏼‍Worked in our NHS 💊 Headed up a drug & alcohol service 💼 Run a business Join my campaign to beat the SNP #BackingBallantyne #BlueCollarRevolution https://t.co/qwqWAHjbOy — Michelle Ballantyne (@MBallantyneMSP) January 7, 2020

Ms Ballantyne, who previously caused controversy when she defended the two-child cap imposed by the UK Government on some welfare payments, said there was was “work to do” for the Tories if they are to beat the SNP and win power at Holyrood in the 2021 Scottish elections.

READ MORE: Brexit lawyer who won Boris Johnson unlawful prorogation case steps aside

But she added she was “up for the fight”.

Ms Ballanytne, writing in the The Daily Telegraph, said: “If the Scottish Conservatives are to be serious about levelling up and defeating the SNP in 2021 there is work to do, and I believe I have the background, the experience and the ability to lead the Scottish Conservatives from a party of opposition to a party of government.”

She said Ms Davidson – who quit as Scottish Tory leader in August last year – had highlighted the importance of being able to connect with voters.

Ms Ballantyne said her experience as a “nurse working on our NHS front line” and as a businessperson struggling to keep a business afloat in an “environment of high rates and costs” would help her to do that.

“I recognise that it would be simpler and quicker to coronate a new leader,” she said.

“But leadership coronations historically have not delivered the best outcomes for the country.

“I passionately believe that it is the inalienable right of our members to choose their leader.

“By putting my name forward to be Scottish Conservative leader, I am placing the power in the hands of our members, where it rightly lies, giving that leader the legitimacy to not only lead our party but to potentially lead our country as Scotland’s next first minister.”

Ruth Davidson quit as Scottish Conservative leader in August (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Carlaw became the first candidate to enter the Tory leadership contest when he confirmed he would be standing on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Rebecca Long-Bailey announces Labour leadership bid

He stressed the need to “take the fight to Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP” and also said the Scottish Conservatives must broaden their platform and diversify the party.

Nominations close at noon on Friday January 17, with those looking to be the next leader needing to secure the support of at least 100 party members.