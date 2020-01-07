Tributes have been paid to a trainee surgeon from Edinburgh who died in a tragic skiing accident while on holiday in the French Alps.
William Reid fell over a 30ft cliff face as he made his way back to his apartment in the resort town of Avoriaz after having lunch with his girlfriend and step-brother.
Mr Reid, 25, is a graduate of Aberdeen University Medical School and completed a placement at Harvard University in the United States.
He was completing his foundation training in Newcastle in preparation for a future career as a surgeon.
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) say they are now assisting the family.
A statement released to the Edinburgh Evening News by his father Dr Hamish Reid, mother Sarah, step-mother Anne, brother Cameron and step-brother, Murray, said: "His family were immensely proud of his achievements but more than that they were proud of who William was as a person.
"He was an extremely kind and caring son, brother, step-brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and good friend to so many people.
"William will be missed by so many people, he was an exceptional young man."
