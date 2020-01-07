BORIS Johnson called on his senior ministers to "root out waste" in their departments ahead of the March 11 Budget as the UK Government focused on the priorities set out in the Tories' General Election manifesto.

At the first Cabinet of the new Parliament, the Prime Minister alongside Chancellor Sajid Javid made clear the Budget would be a time for "tough decisions" by spending ministers.

"They said ministers need to root out any waste, particularly anything that is not aligned with the Government's priorities, and demonstrate value for money of every pound of taxpayers' money that we spend," explained Mr Johnson’s spokesman.

A No 10 source stressed: "Word has gone out to the Cabinet very clearly about what we want to do and we need to crack on with it."

Hundreds of so-called “legacy projects” from previous governments, big and small, will be looked at going back years with many facing being scrapped.

One insider said there would be "squeals of protest" from some ministers but Mr Johnson was determined to focus on the core issues on which his party got elected into government.

Mr Javid has signalled the first post-Brexit Budget would see the Government turn on the spending taps to support "left behind" parts of the country.

Promising an "infrastructure revolution", the Chancellor indicated there would be up to £100 billion available for "transformative" projects across the country over the coming years.

John McDonnell for Labour said of the PM’s new war on waste: “During the election the Institute for Fiscal Studies said that austerity was baked into the Government's future spending plans.

‘So, this looks like a cuts round dressed up as an efficiency exercise with the Government desperately looking for funds down the back of the sofa,” added the Shadow Chancellor.