BORIS Johnson has told senior colleagues that the UN climate change summit in Glasgow later this year will be “hugely important” not just for the UK but for the world.

The Prime Minister led the discussion on the 26th Conference of the Parties or COP26 at the first Cabinet meeting of the new parliamentary session with other colleagues explaining how their departments were preparing for the landmark event in November.

The two-week summit, to be held at the Scottish Events Campus with its five interconnected exhibition and meeting spaces, was described by one Whitehall source as “bigger than the Olympics,” and is being seen as the most important gathering on climate change since the Paris Agreement of 2015.

Some 200 world leaders and up to 30,000 delegates, including climate experts and business leaders, together with thousands of journalists are expected to converge on Scotland’s biggest city for COP26.

The event is expected to provide a major boost to Glasgow’s economy with an estimated £73 million benefit to the city’s hospitality sector alone.

In her New Year message, Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland would be at the “centre of international attention” in 2020 and that the summit would give the nation a chance to show that it was “leading by example; not just by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions but by doing so in a way that helps to build a fairer, healthier and happier society”.

At the weekly Cabinet, the PM began the discussion on COP26, explained his spokesman.

“This is a hugely important summit not only for the United Kingdom but also for the world. We have an ambitious target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. That will require making some tough decisions but the PM is clear that we have to be ambitious and we have to achieve it.

“Then a wide number of Secretaries of State spoke about their departmental briefs and responsibilities and the preparations they will be making in advance of COP,” added the spokesman.