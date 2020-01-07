British ships, helicopters and military personnel have been put on standby as part of the UK response to rising tensions in the Middle East, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.
Mr Wallace told the House of Commons that the government has put "urgent measures" in place to protect British nationals in the region following the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.
Read more: UK would 'not rule out' military strike in Iran
He confirmed that non-essential UK personnel have been moved out of Baghdad as he reiterated the government's call for all sides to "de-escalate".
Mr Wallace added that "a small team" had been sent to the region to provide assistance with "situational awareness and contingency planning".
Read more: Boris Johnson gives thinly-veiled warning to Donald Trump not to attack Iran's cultural sites
His comments came as US President Donald Trump described Soleimani as a "monster".
Mr Trump said: "He was planning a big attack and bad attack for us. I don't think anyone can complain about it."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.