British ships, helicopters and military personnel have been put on standby as part of the UK response to rising tensions in the Middle East, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

Mr Wallace told the House of Commons that the government has put "urgent measures" in place to protect British nationals in the region following the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

He confirmed that non-essential UK personnel have been moved out of Baghdad as he reiterated the government's call for all sides to "de-escalate".

Mr Wallace added that "a small team" had been sent to the region to provide assistance with "situational awareness and contingency planning".

His comments came as US President Donald Trump described Soleimani as a "monster".

Mr Trump said: "He was planning a big attack and bad attack for us. I don't think anyone can complain about it."