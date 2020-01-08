Christopher Beeny, known for his roles in Upstairs Downstairs and Last of the Summer Wine has died, aged 78.

His son Rick Blackman said the actor died 'peacefully in his armchair' at his home on January 3.

Sharing the news on social media, he wrote: "I have some sad news to impart. On Friday 3rd of January my old dad Christopher Beeny died at his home in Kent.

"He was 78. Comforted to know he was not alone at the end and was in his armchair."

Beeny played Edward in Upstairs Downstairs and was known for his portrayal of Morton Beamish on Last of the Summer Wine.

Morning twitter. I want to thank you all for the kind tributes and messages following the death of my dad. I've tried to answer and like as many as possible but the sheer volume has been staggering. Thank all you so much from me and the rest of the family xx #ChristopherBeeny — Rick Blackman (@rickblackman01) January 8, 2020

He also appeared on Emmerdale and BBC's Sense and Sensibility.

Fans [aid tribute to the actor with one user writing: “I am so very sorry to read this Rick, I loved watching him in Upstairs Downstairs and he was hilarious in Loving Memory.