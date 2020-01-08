SCOTLAND’S only NHS centre for adults born with a heart condition drafted in London doctors because it was running with just one dedicated specialist.

The Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank treats patients after they leave paediatric care at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children or adults who are newly diagnosed with defects.

New NHS standards came into force in January for the care of adults with childhood heart complaints which state that the national service should be staffed by four dedicated specialists.

However, it is understood the Scottish Adult Congenital Cardiac Service (SAACS) has been staffed by just one dedicated consultant for some time due to staff absence.

A spokesman for NHS education in Scotland said all training of doctors in the heart specialism has been temporarily relocated elsewhere in the UK “due to unforeseen pressures”. There is currently just one trainee.

Board papers from November state that the service was being propped up by general cardiologists and support from the dedicated unit at St Guy’s hospital in London after being “left vulnerable” due to consultant absences.

According to the hospital, there are two dedicated consultants. A spokeswoman said two new specialists are due to start in April and December.

Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common types of birth defect and there is thought to be around 20,000 people living with conditions such as cardiomyopathy or valve defects.

Deaths from congenital heart disease in childhood have fallen 83% in the last 25 years, which has led to a significant increase in the numbers of adults requiring specialist care.

However, according to the British Journal of Cardiology, the consultant workforce across the UK is facing “substantial shortages” due to a lack of graduates specialising in the field. Barriers it says include graduates believing the specialism is “too difficult.”

General cardiologists are expected to complete a minimum of two weeks training in the specialism.

According to campaigners, this can means patients who end up in emergency departments are seen by doctors with little experience.

The British Medical Association said a shortage of consultants means there are fewer opportunities for graduates to train.

Michael Cumper, Vice President of the Somerville Foundation, which supports CHD patients, said: "The lack of specialist Adult Congenital Heart Consultant Cardiologists is a serious issue, not just in the UK, but worldwide.

"Without these cardiologists the patients cannot be properly cared for, as the condition requires a high level of expertise."

Mark MacGregor, Medical Director of NHS Golden Jubilee, Mark MacGregor, said: “As the home of the Scottish Adult Congenital Cardiac Service we care for patients with moderate to complex congenital heart disorders.

“A key aspect of allowing us to do this is ensuring we have a comprehensive, multidisciplinary, team of healthcare professionals to offer support and advice at every stage of their journey.

"This includes working with colleagues across all health board areas to ensure we provide continuity of care, as well as liaising and receiving support from other UK heart specialists so we remain focused on providing a service that meets the needs of our patients.

“NHS Golden Jubilee currently has two dedicated SACCS consultants who are supported by a team of highly specialised clinical and non-clinical staff.

“Two further consultants have already been appointed and will commence their roles in April and December 2020 respectively.”