Prosecutors are considering whether to bring charges against five people as part of an investigation into alleged anti-Semitism by members of the Labour Party.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick told LBC that six people were arrested last year as part of the inquiry, and that five files have been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service.
The investigation was prompted by an internal Labour dossier detailing anti-Semitic messages on social media allegedly posted by Labour Party members, which was obtained by the radio station in 2018.
Reports at the time suggested the documents included details of 45 cases, including one which allegedly read: "We shall rid the Jews who are a cancer on us all."
Dame Cressida told host Nick Ferrari: "It is for the CPS to decide. It is a very complex crime type, to be honest - there is a lot for them to look at and a lot for them to consider as to whether there is either sufficient evidence to charge and whether it is in the public interest so to do."
The Labour Party has previously welcomed the police investigation and said: "Anti-Semitism has no place in our society and we are committed to challenging and campaigning against it in all its forms."
