Two lorry drivers have been reported to the procurator fiscal after their lorries overturned in high winds - despite the roads being closed to high sided vehicles due to weather conditions.
Traffic Scotland posted images of the vehicles lying by the side of the road after their drivers “ignored police advice” by travelling on parts of the A1 on Tuesday.
The road was shut to all traffic between Haddington and Thistly Cross and was also closed to high-sided vehicles along its whole route between Edinburgh and the English border.
A Met Office yellow “be aware” warning was in place at the time of both incidents.
Traffic Scotland advised people driving high-sided vehicles to avoid travelling on the A1 unless it was essential, and said motorists should allow extra time for their journey.
Officers say two men aged 36 and 47, have now been reported to the procurator fiscal after their vehicles overturned at the Thorntonloch Beach and Belhaven junctions respectively.
