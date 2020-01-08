BORIS Johnson has criticised Jeremy Corbyn for not condemning the activities of General Qassem Soleimani, who the Prime Minister said had "the blood of British troops on his hands".

At the first PMQs of the new parliamentary session, Mr Johnson expressed his disapproval of this morning's “reckless and dangerous” attacks by Iran on military bases in Iraq and called for "urgent de-escalation".

But the Labour leader accused the PM of prioritising a trade deal with the United States over standing up to Donald Trump.

Mr Johnson echoed the comments made by Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, telling MPs: "We, of course, condemn the attack on Iraqi military bases hosting coalition forces.

"Iran should not repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks but must instead pursue urgent de-escalation."

The PM said he opposed any further escalation of violence and stressed: "As far as we can tell, there were no casualties last night sustained by the US and no British personnel were injured in the attacks.

"We are doing everything we can to protect UK interests in the region with HMS Defender and HMS Montrose operating in an enhanced state of readiness to protect shipping in the Gulf."

Mr Johnson then declared General Soleimani had the "blood of British troops on his hands".

Answering a question from Mr Corbyn about the legality of the drone strike that killed the Iranian general, the PM said the US had the right to defend its bases.

"Clearly, the strict issue of legality is not for the UK to determine since it was not our operation," he explained. “But most reasonable people would accept that the United States has the right to protect its bases and its personnel."

The PM said General Soleimani had supplied "improvised explosive devices to terrorists, which I'm afraid killed and maimed British troops".

He added he was "very surprised" that Mr Corbyn had not condemned the activities of the Revolutionary Guard commander.

Mr Corbyn asked: "Isn't the truth this Prime Minister is unable to stand up to President Trump because he has hitched his wagon to a trade deal with the United States and that prioritises everything else that he ought to be considering?"

Mr Johnson replied: "This is absolute fiction. But what I will say is that the UK will continue to work for de-escalation in the region.

"But he should be in absolutely no doubt, and this is of course a leader of the Opposition who famously received £10,000 from the Iranian Press TV, he should be in absolutely no doubt that we are determined to guarantee with everything that we can the safety and the security of the people of Iraq - whereas he, of course, would disband Nato."

He continued: "I'm very surprised, at the end of these exchanges, that he is yet to condemn the activities of Qassem Soleimani."

Later, Mr Corbyn's spokesman said the £10,000 figure was "incorrect" and that the Labour leader stopped appearing on Press TV "when he believed that he was no longer able to speak entirely freely about whatever he wanted".

The spokesman also said that if the Iraqi Government called for the expulsion of foreign troops, then the British Government should respect it.

He said it was "hard to see" how Gen Soleimani's assassination could be justified as a legal action.

"Since the assassination of senior officials, generals, or ministers of internationally recognised governments is, on the face of it, entirely illegal in international law, that defence - the defence of an imminent threat - has to be made public for there to be any question of there being legality around it," the spokesman told a Westminster briefing.

"No such evidence has been forthcoming and, on the face of it, it's hard to see how that would be the case. But, of course, if that was produced by the US government then that would have to be taken seriously."