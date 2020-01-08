SNP ministers have been accused of dealing a “bitter blow” to women after refusing to back a Labour plan to guarantee free sanitary products.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon said it was “deeply disappointing” that ministes would not support her Bill to ensure universal free provision and help end “period poverty”.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell told MSPs the legislation was not needed as the government had already taken “significant and world leading action” on the issue.

Free period products are available in secondary and primary schools across Scotland and in all 19 universities and 26 colleges, potentially helping 400,000 students.

The SNP Government also works with community groups to ensure 35,000 women most in need benefit from free products, with a further £2.8m ensuring these are available in libraries, community centres, council offices and public toilets.

As part of the “culture change”, private-sector firms have also become involved, with some football clubs and shopping centres making sanitary products freely available.

Ms Campbell told Holyrood’s local government committee that meant Ms Lennon’s Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill was not required “at this point in time”.

She said ministers fully believed in the principle of ensuring access to period products, but complained of the Bill’s “vagueness” and the “little clarity to the true policy intent”.

She said: “We do believe we are beginning to see a culture change and there is a risk that introducing legislation now would encourage people to meet only minimum standard, compared to what we are seeing the public, private and third sectors, where organisations are going above and beyond.”

Ms Lennon has estimated the cost of universal free provision at £9.7m a year, but the Government has said a high uptake could cost £24.1m.

Ms Campbell told Ms Lennon: “The costs that you have put through are not reflective of the actual costs.”

Ms Lennon agreed “fantastic progress” was being made in tackling period poverty, but said legislation was still needed to put an end to it.

She said: “This is a U-turn on SNP policy that I hope will be reconsidered. Many women and girls are still being referred to food banks and charities to get the period products they need despite the welcome action from the Scottish Government to introduce free provision in schools and other community settings.

“Others are falling through the gaps and continue to experience period poverty.”

She added: “My member’s Bill will lock in the progress that has been made so far and go further by protecting the right to access period products in law. The world is watching and evidence from women’s and LGBT organisations, anti-poverty charities and trade unions backs this legislation.

“It will be a bitter blow to everyone who would be helped by this legislation if it is voted down by the SNP."

A spokesperson for Ms Campbell said: "The SNP is firmly committed to period products being available to all those who need them and we have taken the initiative by investing £15m that has helped to ensure that Scotland is the first country in the world to provide free period products in schools, colleges and universities as well as making period products available through FareShare and a number of public bodies.

"We intend to continue increasing the availability of period products including by introducing an app that will provide information on where free products can be accessed and a campaign to tackle the stigma that continues to surround periods.

"Considering the significant lack of clarity in the bill the Cabinet Secretary has offered a further meeting with Ms Lennon, which she has accepted, in order to discuss a way forward that delivers on our shared ambition to ensure all those who need them can access period products with equality and dignity.”