THE Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding at 91mph near her Cotswolds home.

The 38-year-old royal pleaded guilty to driving her Land Rover at 91mph on the A417 in Gloucestershire, violating the 70mph speed limit.

The offence took place on November 6 last year.

The mother-of-two, who is married to former Gloucester and England rugby player Mike Tindall, was issued with four points on her licence and as a result of exceeding the 12-point maximum now faces an automatic six-month driving ban.

READ MORE: Ministers announce Airbnb crackdown in Scotland

She had already accumulated nine penalty points on her licence as a result of three previous offences in February 2017, February 2018 and December 2018.

These were for speeding, a fixed penalty offence and a traffic signal penalty.

Gloucestershire Police operate a frequent road safety patrol from a lay-by at Dartley Bottom - a long, straight stretch of the road between Gloucester and Cirencester, where they catch hundreds of drivers a year.

Prosecutor Farley Turner said: "Because Mrs Tindall already has nine points on her licence she was unable to accept a fixed penalty for this offence."

READ MORE: Scotland won't be riding to Labour's rescue thhis time around

Roger Utley, chairman of the bench at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court, announced that as well as the six-month ban the court was fining Mrs Tindall £666 plus costs and a victim surcharge of £151.

Her mother Princess Anne was caught speeding on the same stretch of road in 2001.

Ms Tindall is currently on holiday in Australia and was not present for the court hearing.