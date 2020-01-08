Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to "step back" from royal duties and split their time between the UK and North America.

The royal couple, who have just returned from a six-week break in Canada with eight-month-old son Archie, said they also wanted to "work to become financially independent".

In a bombshell announcement tonight, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who wed in 2018 - said they had taken the decision after "many months of reflection".

In a statement, the couple said: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

The statement added: "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."