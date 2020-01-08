A woman has died and four people have been taken to hospital following a three-car crash in Livingston.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Cousland Road in the West Lothian town at around 3.20pm on Wednesday.
Police said that one woman was pronounced dead at the scene and four people were taken to hospital.
The road was closed and diversions were put in place while emergency services dealt with the incident.
