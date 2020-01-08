In the past it has attracted Olympic athletes, Scottish celebrities, and even Outlander star Sam Heughan to the start line.

And now whether running through a desire for fitness or to raise cash for a worthy cause, people across Scotland and throughout the UK will make good on their New Year’s resolutions and enter what is described as one of the world’s most scenic and historic races – the Stirling Scottish Marathon.

Thousands of runners at every fitness level will take to the picturesque roads in and around Stirling for the two-day running festival in October, including GB basketball Olympian and marathon ambassador Kieron Achara, who will become Scotland’s tallest marathon runner at 6ft 10in when he takes on the course.

“I will get to run such a scenic and historic route in and around my hometown,” he said. “That in itself will make this a great experience.

“It can be difficult for athletes leaving their sport to keep busy and setting new goals can definitely help with that.”

The event caters for shorter distances too, with participants able to take on 5k and 3k courses, alongside a family mile and a half marathon at King’s Park.

The spectacular route takes in some of Scotland’s most iconic sights and stunning countryside – from the unmistakable Stirling Castle and Wallace Monument, to the picturesque towns and villages of Doune, Dunblane and Bridge of Allan.

Team GB athlete Callum Hawkins, the Scottish record holder for the marathon, echoed calls for first-time runners to get involved in what he describes as one of Scotland’s great athletic events.

“Whether you are a first-time marathoner, running for charity, or just looking for a personal best, the Stirling Scottish Marathon fits the bill,” he said.

“The course is well known as one of the most picturesque and scenic marathon courses in the world with tremendous support in every village and town that the runners pass through. Scotland needs great events like this.”

It is the first year the race has been taken over by new organisers Classic Run Events, who changed the timing of this year’s event from springtime to autumn.

They say the revised date will give local and national runners “more flexibility” to prepare for the course and hope it will invite more applicants.

Previous marathons have attracted more than 6,500 runners, including Olympic athlete Derek Hawkins, brother of Callum, and Outlander star Heughan.

But it is not just well-known faces gearing up to take part. Glasgow woman Esme Greenan said participating in this year’s race will help push her closer to her goal of completing 26 marathons by the time she turns 30.

The now-28 year-old has so far completed seven of her ultimate target, including one in Reykjavik, and has plans to take on the Stirling Scottish Marathon straight after the Glencoe Marathon in September.

“I know that it is a huge challenge to hit my target, but I am in love with the distance and motivated to complete as many as I can,” she said.

Paul Drever, 30, has only been running for a couple of years but will take on the full marathon distance for the first time in his life on October 11.

Mr Drever has a rare Schizoaffective Disorder, a combination of both Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder, and spent much of his youth receiving treatment in and out of hospital.

However he is now off medication, in work and conducting part-time study, and credits running as one of the biggest positive influences in his life.

The winner of the men’s and women’s elite competition will walk away with a £2,000 cash prize, with other funded prizes available for the top three runners in each age group. Other races over the two-day festival (October 10 and 11) include the half marathon, 5k, 3k, family mile, junior run and corporate relay.

Entry to the Stirling Scottish Marathon starts at £56.

