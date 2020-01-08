PARTS of Scotland will be battered by high winds and heavy rain posing a “danger to life” as the weekend gets under way.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings covering the north-west and south-east of Scotland, including Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Forecasters warned that gusts would be likely to cause delays for lorries and other high-sided vehicles travelling on bridges and other exposed routes from 6pm on Friday until around 3pm on Saturday.

Winds are expected to hit 50 to 60mph inland but could reach speeds of up to 70mph around the coasts and on higher ground, causing large waves and spray.

The weather warning covers parts of the Highlands and Islands, Argyll and Bute, the Borders, and Lothian, and is likely to cause delays and disruption to ferry travel in the west and slower journey times for travel by road or rail.

Forecasters added that some short-term loss of power is also possible.

There are also yellow weather warnings in place for heavy rain from 8pm on Friday until midday on Saturday.

The Central Belt, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, look set to escape the downpours which will be concentrated in the north of Scotland, Argyll, Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders.

The biggest danger appears to be from heavy rain – up to 100mm (four inches) in Argyll – which could cause flooding and “a danger to life”.

Previous torrential rainfall in these areas has destabilised ground near roads and railways, leading to significant landslips.

The warning zones include major road arteries like the A9 and M74, with the Met Office warning that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions, cancellations of train and bus services and some road closures.

The hugely unsettled period is being driven by a 230mph jetstream coming out of the United States, firing a procession of low pressure systems across the Atlantic.

It comes after the country was hit by 100mph winds on Tuesday, overturning lorries in East Lothian and confining ferries to port.

A stretch of the road between Haddington junction and Thistly Cross had to be closed to all traffic as a safety precaution.

As wind speeds increased to 68mph, the remaining sections of the road between Edinburgh and the English border were closed to high-sided vehicles.

Police Scotland said it was too early to say whether similar closure measures will be imposed tomorrow night.

Grahame Madge of the Met Office said: “Unfortunately, much of the blame for these conditions can be laid squarely on the time of the year.

“The jetstream is closer to us in winter than it is in summer.

“The jetstream is also particularly vigorous at the moment, containing a lot of energy. It is moving at 200 knots (230mph) coming from the United States.

“That has the potential for steering potent weather systems our way.

“There is another system coming in on Monday and I would not be surprised if we found it necessary to issue similar weather warnings for the start of the week.”

It was an improving picture for west coast ferries yesterday as winds abated but NorthLink Ferries cancelled all sailings across the Pentland Firth.

Snowfall is also predicted for some parts of south west Scotland today, with frost early tomorrow.