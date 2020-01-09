They used to be the mainstay of our high streets, pulling communities together and contributing to the local economy.

But the demise of the local butchers, bakers and fishmongers hasn’t gone unnoticed with the Scottish Government now giving independent and family-run bakeries a boost with a cash injection totalling £125,000.

The fund is designed to help small food retailers face the challenge posed by bigger chains that have previously consumed them.

Administered by Scottish Bakers, the grant scheme is helping 34 businesses across Scotland modernise facilities, improve energy efficiency and

reduce waste.

In 2018 Tasnim and Mohamed Helmi, along with Tasnim’s parents, opened a cafe and patisserie in Rothesay on the Isle of Bute.

Helmi’s is a big hit on the island where the family are one of 24 to arrive in Rothesay from Syria almost four years ago, after Argyll and Bute Council became one of the 31 Scottish local authorities to sign up for the humanitarian programme which is funded by the Home Office Customers regularly crowd inside the distinctive pink-fronted shop to drink coffee and eat cupcakes, croissants and Syrian breakfasts since they opened in June 2018.

They can even call the Big Yin a fan after Sir Billy Connolly popped in to show his support for the Syrian families bringing new life and jobs to the former bustling holiday resort.

Many were forced to give up academic and professional roles in their bid for freedom, some arriving with barely more than they could carry.

Around 3,240 Syrian refugees of all ages have been resettled in Scotland, after fleeing conflict in their home country, since 2014.

The Scottish Government welcomed the 2,000th Syrian refugee at the end of 2017, meeting its Vulnerable Person Resettlement Scheme target three years ahead of schedule.

Mohamed, who ran his own bakery in Damascus for 13 years, specialises in large celebration cakes and has won admiration for his wedding and children’s birthday party creations.

In June the patisserie brought home two awards from the Scottish Baker of the Year competition – regional silver and bronze awards voted by the pubic and then selected after a blind judging in Glasgow.

Now the couple have received £5,000 towards purchasing new mixing equipment and a coffee machine which will help them realise their expansion plans.

Rural Affairs Minister Mairi Gougeon said:“Over recent years small bakeries have faced increasing pressures, particularly from competition from bigger chains and economic uncertainty caused by Brexit. This support will help bakers invest in their facilities, reduce waste and improve energy efficiency within their businesses.

“It is wonderful to see firsthand how this scheme is helping to ensure the future of independent and family-run bakeries which play such a key role in our villages, towns and cities across Scotland.”

Mohamed said: “We started our business in 2018 and since then we have grown very quickly which is great but we have plans to expand even further.

“This grant will help us to continue to thrive as a business which provides employment for skilled workers and also contributes to the community here

in Bute.”

Alasdair Smith, Scottish Bakers chief executive, said: “Scottish Bakers has been supporting and protecting the interests of Scotland’s bakery trade for over 125 years, and our members continue to innovate and provide skilled employment on our High Streets.

“What unites them is their constant drive to go further and do better. This fund is a real boost to real businesses here in Scotland and it’s great to see firsthand how a baker such as Helmi’s has used the funds to grow and develop.”

According to a recent report published by Federation of Small Businesses Scotland, a total of 414 stores have closed across the country since 2016.

In response, the Scottish Government announced the launch of a £50 million fund for high street investment in partnership with COSLA.

The Town Centre Fund will support councils to ensure their high streets are more diverse and sustainable in the face of changing retail patterns.

Economy Secretary Derek Mackay said: “Town centres are facing challenges across Scotland in adapting to a changing retail climate, and it is important that we help them to diversify and adjust to overcome these challenges.

“I want to make sure we can keep life in our high streets, and ensure they continue to be thriving places for communities to live, work and enjoy.”