THE news that Scots have paid an additional £750 million in tax is no surprise ("Scots paid £750m more income tax after changes", The Herald, January 8). But yet I see no improvement "on the ground" from this.

Many smaller communities could be regenerated for £1-2 million. I expect a quarter of this sum would be a huge boon to an individual school. How many private enterprises could be started with some "seed corn" funding for sums infinitely lower than this?

This also does not include the additional £12 billion that Scotland receives from the UK Union dividend, something that would disappear in an independent Scotland and would not be replaced by an equally generous independence or EU dividend either.

I pay £100 a month in council tax and pay £144 a month to get to a 25 hour-a-week job on minimum wage, but yet the Scottish Government it is utterly non-existent in my life and the lives of other hard-working, responsible and diligent Scots (although, given its record of "assistance", we should be grateful).

Take a good look around you. Do you really feel like the astronomical sums of money being spent in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland are being spent wisely? Surely we need to start asking pertinent and searching questions about where, why and on whom these sums are being spent?

David Bone, Girvan.

MARY Thomas (Letters, January 8) takes me to task for not reading the Growth Commision report. Her admission, however, that there will be much work to be done to bridge the gap between Scotland's performance and potential does not inspire confidence.

I take the view expressed in the report that making oil revenues central to the case for independence in 2014 was a mistake and that there is a need to balance optimism and realism.

There may be no formal queue for EU admission, but five countries currently hold what is known as "candidate status", and the last country to join, Croatia, applied for membership in 2003 and was admitted in 2013.

Ms Thomas fails to answer the question about the currency. The best that the Growth Report can muster is that Scotland would retain the pound for a lengthy transition period, looking to move to its own currency after six stringent tests have been met, including stable public finances, and certainty for businesses and residents. The report goes on to say that this will provide voters with as much certainty as possible when it comes to their pensions and mortgages.

Too much vagueness and too many ifs and buts for my liking.

David Miller, Milngavie.

DAVID Stubley (Letters, January 7) is pretty much on the money in his response to my letter of January 4suggesting “a more perfect Union”. Within the US there are fabulously wealthy states and very poor states. Matters which are of US interest are funded by federal taxes and handled at federal level. Local states have a lot of discretion on income tax and other matters, which is possibly the devolution that many crave here – but it does lead to an unequal distribution of wealth. And always will. Yet a federal solution may be the only possible future for the UK if we are to appease the empty vessel separatists and their relentless propaganda. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be the economic losers for sure – the new rust belts with austerity the likes of which we thought to be a thing of the past. Low-wage economies, low pensions and uncontrollable inflation with no way out. So be careful what you wish for.

John Dunlop, Ayr.

I NOTE John Macnab's response (Letters, January 4) to my letter of December 31 mainly about the use of the appellation North Britons used widely in Scotland in previous years. This reminded me of my early working life when I first noticed the address of Barry, Henry and Cook, engineers in Aberdeen and the use of NB in their letter heading.

Mr Macnab illustrates a much wider usage than I had thought and the question that I raised remains; Scotland seems to have embraced Britishness, but when, why and how did the rUK reject their Britishness? As I said before and repeat again, the onus is on England to embrace real Britishness, not the BNP version, and perhaps prevent the breakup of this fragile United Kingdom.

I have always believed that united organisations make mistakes but that change for the better should be from working from within the organisation. This is why I am a remainer for the EU, but accept the result of the UK referendum. I am concerned about the UK for the same reason but fully understand why we are where we are with independence on the horizon. So, while I will vote for an independent Scotland, I will also accept a referendum result for a UK that embraces that each and every part is British first. Would such unity be possible? Is British unity possible with terms such as NB, SB, EB and WB becoming the established norm?

Ian Gray, Croftamie.