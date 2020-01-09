An independence rally in Glasgow has been cancelled due to poor weather conditions, organisers have confirmed.

All Under One Banner (AUOB), who describe themselves as the "grassroots pressure group for Scottish independence", had planned to gather in Glasgow Green to hear from speakers following a march through the city.

But after consultation with Glasgow City Council, organisers say they have taken the "disappointing" decision to cancel the rally.

The previously planned march through the city, however, will go ahead.

The council estimated that 100,000 people will take part in the event - however, this was prior to any weather forecasts.

A previous rally for independence in George Square

The Met Office are predicting a 90% chance of rain throughout the day, with high winds also expected.

Gary Kelly, AUOB member and organiser of the march, said: "All Under One Banner takes the safety of everyone attending our marches and rallies very seriously.

"I have looked at the best weather forecasts available for Saturday.

"High wind is forecast in Glasgow and so it is not possible for the rally at Glasgow Green to go ahead.

"I am sure that people will be disappointed because a number of great speakers had agreed to take part, however, safety is always top priority.

"I am very pleased that the march is going ahead."

Supporters of independence are set to gather at Kelvingrove Park in the city's West End at 11.30am on Saturday.

The planned road is as follows: Kelvingrove Park, Kelvinway, Gibson Street, Eldon Street, Woodlands Road, Sauchiehall Street, Pitt Street, Blythswood Square (S), West George Street, Renfield Street, Union Street, Jamaica Street, Clyde Street, Saltmarket, Glasgow Green.

This is the first in a series of marches being organised by All Under One Banner with one more march scheduled for Glasgow in May as well as a host of marches in Arbroath, Peebles, Elgin, Kirkcaldy, Stirling and Edinburgh.

Neil Mackay, an All Under One Banner member, added: "Organising outdoor events in Scotland in winter is always difficult and subject to our weather.

"While the march goes ahead as planned, the safety of those attending is always our number one concern.

"As a result, the rally after the march is cancelled.

"We had a number of great speakers lined up for the rally so it is a pity that the rally will now not take place.

"We have apologised to the speakers for the cancellation and they have all been very understanding and supportive.

"All Under One Banner looks forward to an important and impressive march taking place on Saturday".