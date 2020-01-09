A murder inquiry has been launched into the death of a prisoner.

Darren Brownlie, 47, died at Low Moss jail in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, on Monday.

Following a post-mortem examination, police have now launched a murder investigation.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of assault and inquiries are continuing.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland was made aware of the death of a 47-year-old man within HMP Low Moss on Monday, January 6.

“Following a post-mortem examination, the death is being treated as suspicious and a murder inquiry has been launched.

“The 47-year-old man can be named as Darren Brownlie and his family have been informed.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”