A murder inquiry has been launched into the death of a prisoner.
Darren Brownlie, 47, died at Low Moss jail in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, on Monday.
Following a post-mortem examination, police have now launched a murder investigation.
READ MORE: Lorry drivers reported to procurator fiscal after ignoring wind warnings
Four men were arrested on suspicion of assault and inquiries are continuing.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland was made aware of the death of a 47-year-old man within HMP Low Moss on Monday, January 6.
READ MORE: Ex-prosecutor in legal battle with Crown Office over unfair dismissal claim
“Following a post-mortem examination, the death is being treated as suspicious and a murder inquiry has been launched.
“The 47-year-old man can be named as Darren Brownlie and his family have been informed.
“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.