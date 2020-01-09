The world’s largest passenger plane is set to fly year-round between Glasgow and Dubai, it has been announced.

The double decker Airbus A380, operated by Emirates, will connect the city and the popular hub from March after a successful debut on the route last year.

The 489-seater aircraft made a special appearance at Glasgow Airport in 2014 to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the route.

READ MORE: City region-wide Glasgow Metro tram network plan moves forward

However, airport bosses were determined to attract the aircraft back on a permanent basis and a successful five-month trial began last April.

More than four million passengers have since boarded the aircraft on the route, connecting then with far-flung destinations in Asia and Australasia.

READ MORE: Glasgow Airport owners rumoured to be behind Prestwick takeover bid

An Emirates spokesperson told The Scotsman: “Emirates can confirm that it plans to operate a year-round daily Airbus A380 service between Glasgow and Dubai, beginning end of March 2020.”

The luxurious planes include 14 private, first class suites boasting a lounge and showers.

They also feature a bar, over 70 lie-flat seats in business class and 399 economy class seats.