The world’s largest passenger plane is set to fly year-round between Glasgow and Dubai, it has been announced.
The double decker Airbus A380, operated by Emirates, will connect the city and the popular hub from March after a successful debut on the route last year.
The 489-seater aircraft made a special appearance at Glasgow Airport in 2014 to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the route.
However, airport bosses were determined to attract the aircraft back on a permanent basis and a successful five-month trial began last April.
More than four million passengers have since boarded the aircraft on the route, connecting then with far-flung destinations in Asia and Australasia.
An Emirates spokesperson told The Scotsman: “Emirates can confirm that it plans to operate a year-round daily Airbus A380 service between Glasgow and Dubai, beginning end of March 2020.”
The luxurious planes include 14 private, first class suites boasting a lounge and showers.
They also feature a bar, over 70 lie-flat seats in business class and 399 economy class seats.
