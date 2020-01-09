POLICE chiefs will need an additional £50 million over the next two years to avoid slashing officer numbers, a watchdog has said.

Stephen Boyle, an audit director at Audit Scotland, said he estimated tens of millions of pounds would be required to maintain police numbers.

It comes amid warnings that up to 750 officers will need to be cut to balance the books at Police Scotland.

Mr Boyle told Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee that the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) is forecasting a deficit of £25 million in the current financial year.

He said the government is expected to cover this, as well as providing a £17 million one-off payment to allow police chiefs to shoulder costs relating to Brexit.

SNP MSP Alex Neil asked him how much additional funding the SPA would need over the next two financial years to avoid slashing officer numbers by 750.

Mr Boyle replied: “Essentially it will be tens of millions of pounds – I would assume in the region of £40-50 million that it would require in order not to have to receive continued cash allocations during the course of the next two financial years.”

He added: “That would be my assumption and estimate – that’s over the course of two financial years.

“But the specifics of it is maybe a question for SPA or Police Scotland.”

He previously told MSPs the financial situation facing the police was “undoubtedly” challenging.

He said two options had been outlined to return the force to “financial balance”.

Mr Boyle added: “One…was to reduce police numbers by 750 – a number that’s been talked about over a significant period of time – to deliver that financial balance.

“Or else the second scenario [is] to receive an uplift in funding, essentially, from government.”

Last year the SPA, which controls the annual £1.2bn police budget, lost its third chair since coming into being in 2013.

Professor Susan Deacon quit saying the system she oversaw was “fundamentally flawed in structure, culture and practice” and there was nothing more she could do to fix it.

She urged the Scottish Government to “think afresh” about how the police service was scrutinised and held to account.

The SPA has also been through four chief executives since its inception.