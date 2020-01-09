CLIMATE Change protesters have twice disrupted First Minister Questions and attacked Nicola Sturgeon’s support for the fossil fuel industry.

It coincided with the Liberal Democrats criticising the Scottish Government’s continued support for the expansion of Heathrow airport and greater use of aviation.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland said it had been behind both protests.

In the first demonstration, a couple tried unsuccessfully to unfurl an orange banner from a balcony in the public gallery, but the writing was upside down.

An elderly man shouted: “if the Scottish Government’s North Sea oil and gas plans go ahead as planned, and are replicated worldwide, when will our planet crash and burn?

“Will my grandchildren see that?”

The man and a younger woman were then removed by the police.

Twenty minutes later, another protest took place when a younger man stood up in a different section of the public gallery.

Referring to the global climate change conference being held in Scotland later this year, he shouted: “First Minister, my apologies for this second interruption, but Glasgow is hosting COP26 this November and there is no leadership from the Scottish Government.

“We are embarrassed to be represented by you. When will the love affair with the fossil fuel industry end?”

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh briefly suspended proceedings and the Scottish Parliament’s broadcasting unit cut off the sound of the protests to the viewing public.

Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie later grilled Ms Sturgeon over the SNP Government’s continued backing for Heathrow expansion, despite her promising to review it eight months ago.

In a statement, Extinction Rebellion Scotland said the first protester had been Neil Rothnie, a retired former North Sea oil worker.

Neil Rothnie said: "After a lifetime of good money, and now a pension from the oil and gas industry on the North Sea, I'm aware of the irony of my seeking the planned rundown of that industry - beginning now.

"What motivates me now is an overwhelming desire to protect my granddaughters and those with whom they'll share their lives on the planet.

"But I don't feel guilt about what I did. I was then, as oil and gas workers are today, just doing a job and keeping the lights on.

"I did what I did with the knowledge that I had at the time.

"But we need to have a discussion about our futures and other’s presents, the future of our children, their children, the planet and the role of oil and gas in producing greenhouse gasses that threaten climate chaos.

"The plans of the industry and the UK and Scottish Governments don't square with the 'climate emergency' they claim to understand.

"If every drop of oil and gas on the planet were to be produced and processed, life on earth would, as I understand the science, not survive.

"If the plan is 'maximum economic recovery' of the North Sea's oil and gas, why should it be any different anywhere else on the planet?

"An independent fossil fuelled Scotland? There needs to be a discussion.”

The second protester was identified only as "Eben from Edinburgh".

He said: “The Scottish Government claims that it does what's best for the people of Scotland, but its love affair with the fossil fuel industry cannot be a part of its future.

"It's not just ecocide, it's suicide, and with the COP26 in Glasgow this year, the world is looking at Scotland for leadership. I'm taking part in this disruption because with no leadership in sight and ordinary people have to take action."

Extinction Rebellion said the protest "was taken in solidarity with the Rig Rebels", three women who scaled a Shell gas rig in Dundee last week for five hours.

It also said it had "three demands" for the Scottish Government.

"We want the government to 1. tell the truth about the fossil fuel industry’s role in driving the climate crisis. We want governments to 2. act now to stop supporting the industry, wind it up and justly transition away from it.

"And we want workers, communities and the people of Scotland to make the decisions on how this is done, in a 3. legally binding Citizens Assembly.

"No more vested interests, no more executives out for their own profit at the table, no more lobbyists or shady think tanks."