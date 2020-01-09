Scottish Labour is seriously considering a reversal of current party policy by backing a second Scottish independence referendum, according to reports.

High-ranking party sources have claimed leader Richard Leonard will raise the issue at Labour’s Scottish executive committee meeting on Saturday.

It comes just days after Leonard said he wanted to hold a special conference in May on Scottish Labour’s position regarding a new independence vote.

READ MORE: Leading Scottish Labour figures question party's opposition to independence following election result

The Guardian reports Saturday’s meeting could also lead to discussions over Scottish Labour’s future relationship with the UK party.

However, the newspaper claimed Leonard would prefer a ‘multiple choice’ independence ballot paper, including a ‘pro-federal’ option.

The issue of Scottish Labour’s support for independence and a second vote on the prospect reared its head following the party’s abysmal performance in December’s general election.

READ MORE: Scottish Labour must become separate political party - Monica Lennon

The party gave up six Westminster seats to the SNP in the vote, leaving it with just one MP.

Throughout the campaign, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard were pressed on their positions on Brexit and Scottish independence, with opponents suggesting contradictions in their stances.

Last week, Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon suggested a split from the UK party in an attempt to reverse its “long-term decline”.