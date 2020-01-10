IT has been called the dullest time in Earth's history - the 'boring billion' years where nothing much happened and life was content to just blob along in the ocean not doing very much.

Between 1,800 and 800 years ago, it is thought that the planet entered a period of calm not seen before or since, with little in the way of lively geological activity or energetic evolution among its life-forms.

But now scientists say that Scottish rocks in one of the country's wildest landscapes show this downtime in the earth's evolution wasn't as restful as has been believed, and was broken by an Ice Age so far unknown to science.

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen have analysed rocks in the Torridon area of the Northwest Highlands and uncovered evidence of debris dropped from melting icebergs in lakes.

The rocks, which date back to the time when the land which would one day become Scotland was located much further south, indicate that ice sheets covered vast swathes of the planet during the so-called boring billion.

The term is used by geologists to describe what was thought to be a relatively calm period in Earth’s evolution, with little climatic upheaval.

However, this latest discovery suggests the era may have included a period of widespread global freezing to add to those that have occurred throughout Earth’s history, although the mechanism which produced has not been revealed.

Professor Adrian Hartley led the study – published in the Scottish Journal of Geology – along with colleagues from the University of Aberdeen’s School of Geosciences.

Professor Hartley said: “We made the discovery by analysing silty lake sediments that are a billion years old, allowing us to identify locations where pebbles had fallen from melting icebergs and had formed impact features on the lake floor, deforming even older layers of sediment.

“Similar studies have allowed us to reconstruct the recent glacial history of the Earth, but this takes us much further back in time to when Scotland was located at 35°S - the same latitude as South Africa.

“It’s the first evidence globally for glaciation at this time in Earth’s history – proving it wasn’t such a boring billion after all.”

During the so-called 'boring' epoch, planet Earth was a much different place to the one inhabited today. All land was concentrated into two supercontinents which formed one after another as the plants surface drifted slowly around over hundreds of millions of years.

But these landmasses were barren wastelands as plants had yet to evolve, though is is suspected that primitive life had established a slimy foothold in bacterial mats dotted among the dust.

In the oceans, slightly more advanced types of living creature were just getting started on their journeys to multi-cellular forms and sexual reproduction, but had mostly only reached the stage of forming algae, which swarmed in abundance, emitted sulfur, and turned the water black or milky white.

However, like a harassed dad finally reaching the sanctuary of the holiday pool lilo, for the most part life on earth was content to do little more than simply float, and breath.

Without the oxygen-emitting cyanobacteria which would one day help create the atmosphere we know today but had yet to evolve, oxygen levels were only 10 per cent of what they are now and there is assumed to have been a billion-year period of climactic stability where things were neither too hot nor too cold.

The sun was also weaker, and a lack of geological activity meant few volcanoes erupted, while the Earth's tectonic plates - whose titanic collisions produce earthquakes and shape the globe - mostly stayed put as the molten mantle on which they float was too hot and fluid to allow for the violent forces of nature which govern the planet today.

But now this picture of the planet has been turned on its head, with the team's research indicating that there was at least one intensely cold period.

Professor Hartley added: “In Earth’s middle ages it is thought that not very much happened on the planet.

“Throughout this so-called ‘boring billion’ the global climate was temperate and unchanged. Life was limited to algae in the ocean, the land was completely barren and oxygen was 10 per cent of what it is now.

“Until now, no evidence for climate change had been discovered but our study has shown there was ice at Earth’s surface during this period."