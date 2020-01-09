US officials believe an aircraft that crashed in Iran killing all 176 people on board was mistakenly brought down by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile.

The Kiev-bound Ukrainian International Airlines plane crashed moments after take-off on Wednesday just hours after Tehran launched its airstrike on US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing by an American drone last week of Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani.

US intelligence sources suggested Iran's anti-aircraft systems were active following its attacks on the US airbases.

CBS News quoted Pentagon insiders as saying a satellite detected infrared "blips" of two missile launches, followed by another blip of an explosion. The belief is the Ukrainian plane was hit by a Russian-made Tor missile.

Donald Trump said he felt “something very terrible, very devastating” had happened.

Previously, the Iranian military had disputed suggestions the airliner was brought down by a missile; officials in Tehran blamed an engine fire. The airline ruled out human error and the crew were not said to have made an emergency call.

But speaking from the White House, the US President explained: "I have my suspicions…It's a tragic thing but someone could have made a mistake on the other side.

"It was flying in a pretty rough neighbourhood and somebody could have made a mistake.

"Some people say it was mechanical. I personally don't think that's even a question. So, we'll see what happens."

When asked if he thought the plane had been shot down by accident Mr Trump replied: "I don't know, I really don't know. That's up to them, at some point they'll release the black box. Ideally, they'd get it to Boeing but if they gave it to France or if they gave it to some other country that would be OK too…I have a feeling that something very terrible happened. Very devastating."

Boris Johnson called for a "full, credible and transparent investigation" into what caused the crash.

Flight PS752 fell from the sky in darkness just moments after it left Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran at just after 6am local time [2.40am GMT] on Wednesday, bound for the Ukrainian capital.

All of the passengers, including 82 Iranians and 63 Canadians, were killed as were the crew of nine, who were among 11 Ukrainians who also died.

Three Britons were among the dead: Sam Zokaei, an engineer from Surrey; Saeed Tahmasebi Khademasadi, from west London, and Mohammad Reza Kadkhoda Zadeh, from near Brighton.

Following the tragedy, several airlines rerouted flights away from Tehran's airspace.

The Prime Minister pushed for the facts to be established in a phone-call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President.

A Downing St spokesman said: "The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy of Ukraine this afternoon. He offered his condolences to the President for the loss of the Ukraine International Airlines plane and for all those who were on board.

"President Zelenskyy updated the Prime Minister on Ukrainian efforts to establish the facts and the Prime Minister offered UK support. He said that there needed to be a full, credible and transparent investigation into what happened.”

Asked if there were any concerns about the cause of the disaster, the spokesman added: "I'm not going to speculate on this but the reports we have seen are very concerning and we are urgently looking into them."

Earlier, Mr Johnson called for an end to hostilities in the Persian Gulf in a phone-call with Hassan Rouhani, the Iranian President.

The PM also made clear he remained committed to the nuclear deal with Tehran despite Mr Trump's call for the UK to break away from the arrangement.

During the 20-minute call, Mr Johnson also urged an end to the "detention and mistreatment" of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the jailed British-Iranian mother, and other dual nationals held by Tehran, and demanded their immediate release.

Downing St said he "underlined the UK's continued commitment" to the troubled nuclear deal in the conversation.

On Wednesday, the US President insisted the "time has come" for Britain, Germany, France, Russia and China to "break away" from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA]; America has already pulled out of the agreement which was aimed at easing sanctions in exchange for Iran not pursuing a nuclear weapon.

The PM’s spokesman said: "The JCPOA is the best arrangement currently available to deliver upon our goal of stopping Iran from having a nuclear weapon."

Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, who held talks in Washington with Mike Pompeo, his US counterpart, acknowledged that Iran's breaches of the JCPOA were becoming "acute".

"We want to see Iran come back to full compliance and we will be looking at all measures including potentially triggering the DRM (the deal's dispute resolution mechanism)," he said.

Mr Johnson's call with Mr Rouhani came as tensions appeared to have eased following Tehran's retaliation against the US over the killing of Gen Soleimani.

The No 10 spokesman said: "They discussed the situation in the region following the death of Qassem Soleimani and the Prime Minister called for an end to hostilities."

In the Commons on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said Gen Soleimani "had the blood of British troops on his hands" because he had "supplied improvised explosive devices to terrorists".

Following a missile barrage aimed at military bases in Iraq hosting US forces and troops from allies including the UK, Mr Trump suggested Tehran was "standing down," signalling the two sides were stepping back from the brink of war.

Meanwhile, Labour’s Emily Thornberry noted how Washington had yet to produce the evidence to justify the attack on Gen Soleimani.

The Shadow Foreign Secretary told the BBC: "Of course, there is a right to self-defence under international law but where is the evidence that America was about to be attacked? Nobody sheds any tears for Soleimani but looking forward where are we?"

She added: "If the Iraqis no longer give permission for the British and American troops to be in the region and be fighting alongside them, then it is very difficult for us to have a legal basis for us remaining there.”