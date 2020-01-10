Two people have been injured in a fire at an industrial unit containing “potentially hazardous materials” in the Scottish Borders.
The incident was reported at around 6.45am on Friday at the site in Walkerburn.
Crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) attended, including specialist units.
The service said two people were treated at the scene.
A SFRS spokesman said: “We were alerted at 6.44am on Friday to reports of a fire within an industrial unit in Walkerburn, Scottish Borders.
“Operations control mobilised two fire appliances and two specialist resources due to potentially hazardous materials, and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.
“Two casualties have been treated at the scene, and crews remain in attendance.”
Scottish Borders Council said Walkerburn Primary School has been closed as a result of the incident.
The local authority also tweeted to say the A72 is closed between Innerleithen and The Nest roundabout near Caddonlee, with bus services in the area being diverted.
Police Scotland said officers are assisting with the road closures.
