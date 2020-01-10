Robert Burns is worth more than £200million to the Scottish economy and his brand £140m annually - despite the poet having died over 200 years ago.

A University of Glasgow study found the global obsession with Scotland’s national bard continues to support the country’s business 261 years after his birth.

The Scottish Government-funded research found Burns economic and cultural importance to Scotland was worth £203m annually, while his brand is estimated at £139.5m a year - around £50m higher than previously thought.

The study concluded that Scotland should do more to celebrate Burns’s importance, suggesting the establishment of a humanitarian award in his name and rebranding Prestwick Airport in his honour.

The bard’s work has been translated into every major language worldwide.

Professor Murray Pittock of the University's Centre for Robert Burns Studies, who led the research, said: "More than 250 years after his birth, Robert Burns, his life and work, still holds a huge fascination for a worldwide audience.”

"Burns has universal appeal with his work being translated into every single major language, including Russian, German, French and Chinese, while Auld Lang Syne is our New Year anthem and has been performed by everyone from Elvis Presley to Jimi Hendrix.

"We are very fortunate to have such an iconic Scottish figure like Burns. We have been able to put a value of over £200 million on the tourism, products, festivals and estimate an additional embedded brand value of almost £140 million which Burns brings to Scotland. What it shows is that Burns the Brand makes a huge contribution to the economy of Scotland.”

He added: “We hope that our research will help to inform and encourage Scotland to continue to develop plans to promote Burns at home and abroad.

"It also shows the great potential of Burns’ brand to support regional inclusive growth from hotels and restaurants to food, drink and memorabilia."