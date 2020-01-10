Presenter Samira Ahmed has won her sex discrimination equal pay claim against the BBC.
She took the corporation to the London Central Employment Tribunal, asking why she was paid £465 per episode of Newswatch while fellow presenter Jeremy Vine was paid up to £3,000 for each episode of Points Of View, work she described as comparable.
READ MORE: BBC criticised over 'cheeky' Jeremy Vine pay
Opposing her claim, the BBC argued that the two presenters were not doing similar work.
A 40-page judgment said the BBC failed to show there was a difference between the two programmes.
READ MORE: BBC ‘is facing wave of pay claim tribunals’ as Ahmed case begins
Ms Ahmed received support from public figures including broadcaster Sandi Toksvig, lawyer Baroness Sayeeda Warsi and former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger.
Ms Ahmed has been among the female talent at the BBC voicing concerns over pay equality following the outcry over former China editor Carrie Gracie’s salary.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment