A LABOUR MP and former culture secretary has said he has “no doubt” Scotland will become independent.

Ben Bradshaw told the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel it was “unsustainable” for the UK Government to deny Scotland the right to self-determination.

It comes as Scottish Labour is expected to hold a special conference to decide whether it should back a second referendum.

Insiders have indicated the party is softening on the idea of another poll if a third option is on the ballot paper offering devo max or federalism.

Mr Bradshaw was asked if Scotland could leave the UK if it does not remain closely aligned with the EU.

He told Der Tagesspiegel: “It will happen either way. I have no doubt that Scotland will become independent.

“It is completely unsustainable that the government in London denies Scots the right to self-determination.

“The Scots expressed in the 2016 EU referendum and the two subsequent general elections that they do not want to leave the EU.

“It is important to understand that the UK is based on the consent of all parts of the country.

“The political class in England - and this includes my own party - must very quickly recognize the Scots' right to self-determination.

“I am married to a Scotsman. All members of our family in Scotland voted against independence in the 2014 referendum.

“But at the last general election in December, all of them voted for the Scottish National Party for the first time in their lives.

“And they would now vote for Scotland's independence differently than in 2014. Scotland will become independent. For me that is one hundred percent certain.”

Mr Bradshaw was culture secretary from 2009 to 2010, under prime minister Gordon Brown.

The Exeter MP was previously deputy leader of the House of Commons.