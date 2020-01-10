Striking photographs of Marilyn Monroe and David Bowie are expected to fetch thousands of pounds in an auction.

Images of Monroe by Lawrence Schiller show the Hollywood icon posing on a couch in a dressing down and are expected to fetch up to £6,000.

Meanwhile, a John R Rowlands photographic portrait of Bowie captures his Thin White Duke incarnation in 1976 and is valued at £1,000 to £1,500.

Originally purchased by a private collector for a traditional Amsterdam canal house and then moved to a Georgian flat in Edinburgh’s west end, the photographs are being auctioned off as the collector moves again.

Among the other items in the contemporary art and photography collection are Gavin Turk’s Holy Egg (Blue) 2015 – expected to sell for up to £50,000.

Pop art pioneer Roy Lichtenstein’s cartoon strip lithographic triptych As I Opened Fire is on sale with an estimated price of £500 to £700, while an untitled artwork from the Family Portrait series by Syrian artist Mohannad Orabi could fetch up to £5,000.

The items will go on sale at Lyon and Turnbull auctioneers in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The auction house’s contemporary art specialist Carly Shearer said: “The collection reflects the collector – their visual eye, specific interests and tastes, even their humour and preferred colour – but most importantly their overarching vision and exactly what they like.”