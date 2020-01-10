A Scottish fugitive wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of a Dutch crime blogger outside a brothel in the Netherlands has been arrested at a hotel in Italy while posing as a Latvian national, police have confirmed.

It is claimed Christopher Hughes, from Glasgow, was seen with Martin Kok on the night he was shot near the Boccacio Club in the town of Laren in December 2016 - just hours after a previous attempt on his life failed.