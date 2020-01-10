A Scottish fugitive wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of a Dutch crime blogger outside a brothel in the Netherlands has been arrested at a hotel in Italy while posing as a Latvian national, police have confirmed.
It is claimed Christopher Hughes, from Glasgow, was seen with Martin Kok on the night he was shot near the Boccacio Club in the town of Laren in December 2016 - just hours after a previous attempt on his life failed.
A European arrest warrant was issued for the 30-year-old and Police Scotland said they were liaising with their counterparts in the Netherlands over the search, which is being supported by Europol officers in The Hague.
Hughes, one of Scotland's most wanted men, was also wanted in connection with a host of alleged organised crime offences at home in Scotland, but officers in Turin have now detained the fugitive after he was discovered posing under the name Aleksejs Rustanovs.
A report from the ANSA news agency claimed Hughes was captured in San Mauro Torinese “in the company of a woman.”
It noted he was also being sought by Scottish authorities.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a 30-year-old man has been arrested abroad on a European Arrest Warrant in connection with the death of Dutch national Martin Kok in the Netherlands in 2016.”
She added: “He has also been arrested in connection with investigations into serious organised crime in Scotland."
