All Under One Banner are anticipating that today's Independence March, the first of 2020, could be their biggest yet.

Speaking to The Glasgow Times prior to the march, All Under One Banner member Neil Mackay said: "The organisation of the Glasgow march has been great, and the response online alone has been through the roof.

"Our Edinburgh march had about 25,000 people saying they were interested in the event online, and on the day, we estimated a turn out of about 200,000.

READ MORE: All Under One Banner Glasgow independence rally cancelled due to weather - but march still going ahead

"So far, the event has generated 64,000 people registering their interest. It's just an indicator and I don't want to tempt fate, but this could be our biggest march yet."

Several roads will be closed in Glasgow for the Independence March this weekend.

The demonstration, organised by All Under One Banner, will see traffic restrictions on some of the streets in the city.

Roads are expected to be closed from 8am to 5pm, but some will be accessible sooner depending on when the march passes.

Police Scotland have confirmed they will be closing a number of off ramps from the M8 and gantries will indicate where there are closures and restrictions.

The proposed route will leave from Kelvingrove Park and progress to Kelvinway, Gibson Street, Eldon Street, Woodlands Road, Sauchiehall Street, Pitt Street, Blythswood Square, West George Street, Renfield street, Union street, Jamaica street, Clyde Street, Saltmarket and will finish in Glasgow Green.

Buses from as far as Aviemore and Aberdeen are expected to be bringing Yes supporters to the city.

Due to weather conditions, the proposed rally has been cancelled.

Neil said "We had a number of great speakers lined up for the rally so it is a pity that the rally will not now take place. We have apologised to the speakers for the cancellation and they have all been very understanding and supportive.

"There have been so many last straws for people along the years. The referendum itself, then the EU referendum, then the most recent election which seems to have turned a lot of people.

"Its the principle that it is our right to decide. It is out right to decide if we want a referendum, and if we want one, then we can.

"It is our decision, not a decision to be made by Westminster.

"The bigger this march is, the bigger that message will come out.

"That seems to be the real impetus to get people out, and marching.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about All Under One Banner’s event

"There always are people coming from all over Scotland but this time it seems to be the quantity that is bigger than ever.

"And this is replicated across the country. So it really is pretty phenomenal."

The march kicks off at 11.30AM.