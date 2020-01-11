Iran has admitted "unintentionally" shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing everyone on board.
An Iranian government probe into the tragedy which saw 176 people lose their lives found "missiles fired due to human error" were the cause of the incident.
President Hassan Rouhani described the crash as an "unforgivable mistake".
Iran had previously rejected suggestions that it was to blame.
More to follow.
