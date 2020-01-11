More than 80,000 pro-independence demonstrators lined the streets of Glasgow on Saturday to demand a second referendum on Scottish independence.
Protesters came from as far afield as Aviemore and Aberdeen for the All Under One Banner event in the city for a day of action despite the torrential conditions.
The march began in Kelvingrove Park and wound its way through the city to Glasgow Green.
Roads were closed and the city shut down during the afternoon ahead of the event.
