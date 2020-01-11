Thousands of people have marched through Glasgow to demand Scottish independence.

The All Under One Banner (AUOB) march began in Kelvingrove Park and processed through the city centre towards Glasgow Green.

A rally that was set to take place after the march has been cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

READ MORE: Thousands turn out for All Under One Banner Scottish independence march in Glasgow

But independence supporters from across the country withstood the rain and wind to gather in Glasgow, despite widespread disruption to train and road networks.

Organisers said 80,000 independence supporters took part, down from the 100,000 predicted by Glasgow City Council ahead of the event.

Police had earlier warned of “significant disruption and temporary road closures” as a result of the march.

Marchers carried saltires, EU flags and Yes banners as they walked through the city to the sound of drummers.

Ahead of the event, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Good luck to everyone marching for independence in Glasgow today – hope the weather isn’t too bad! Sorry I can’t be there today, but look forward to seeing you all again soon. In the meantime, sending my support and best wishes.”

READ MORE: Estimated 80,000 people pack streets for Scottish independence march

In December, the First Minister wrote to Boris Johnson calling for a Section 30 order which would grant Holyrood the power to hold a second vote on Scottish independence.

Similar marches have been arranged throughout the year, with the next set to take place in Arbroath in April.